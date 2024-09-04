Seafood thieves strike again: Pallets with seafood worth $42,000 taken in South Philly

A crew of six thieves pulled off a fishy heist when they stole three large pallets of crab meat worth $42,000 off of a tractor-trailer in South Philadelphia early Wednesday, the latest in a rash of cargo thefts across the city.

Police responded to a report of a theft from the back of a tractor-trailer on the 600 block of Packer Avenue around 3:30 a.m., police said. The 49-year-old truck driver told police he was sleeping inside the truck when he felt movement coming from the back of the tractor trailer.

The driver told police that when he went to check what was happening, he saw six men stealing boxes of crab meat from the truck. After loading the stolen seafood into three different cars — a white van, a burgundy SUV, and a newer grey car — the crew split up and fled toward Oregon Avenue, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

The Wednesday heist was not the first seafood scheme to strike the city.

In April, after attacking a truck driver who was awoken by an alarm, a crew of thieves stole around $30,000 worth of snow crabs, NBC10 reported. The truck driver had been dozing in a Walmart parking lot when about a dozen thieves broke into the truck, assaulted the man, and took 100 boxes of Grampa Harvey’s snow crabs.

And in October, thieves stole about $73,000 worth of crab clusters from a truck on the 1800 block of Germantown Avenue, police said. Officers responded to reports of a theft about 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 5 and found that 184 cases of crab clusters had been hauled from the back of a tractor-trailer.