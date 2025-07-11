Security guard charged with attempted murder in South Philly lounge shootout that injured 8 people; 2 others still sought

One of three suspects sought in the gun battle that wounded eight people outside a South Philadelphia late-night lounge last weekend has turned himself in and has been charged with attempted murder, police said Friday.

Michael Welton, 43, of Philadelphia, was working as a security guard at 7 Elements, located at the Dung Phat Plaza shopping center at 11th Street and Washington Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. July 5 when a shootout erupted after a knife fight spilled out onto the second-floor balcony, police said.

One of the unknown suspects opened fire on the crowd and Welton and a second man fired back at the first shooter who fled in a white Mercedes, police said.

A bullet struck a 25-year-old woman in the car, who was dropped off at a hospital.

All the victims were reported in stable condition after the shooting.

Welton was also charged with aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

Police provided no other information about Welton or the search for the other two suspects.