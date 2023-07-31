Upper Darby parking director charged with theft for stealing over $4,000 in coins from parking kiosks

Upper Darby’s top parking enforcement official stole more than $4,000 in parking coins and used the money for personal benefit, authorities said, while at the same time allowing more than 18,000 tickets to go unaccounted for in what Delaware County officials called “complete and utter incompetency.”

Sekela Tamika Coles, 45, of Upper Darby, was charged Monday with three counts of felony theft and one count each of receiving stolen property, oppression, and obstruction.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said during a news conference Monday that Coles admitted to investigators that she used her official position to benefit herself and her family by stealing coins from newly installed parking kiosks throughout the township, spending the money on dinners, parties, and personal gifts.

Those kiosks, which Stollsteimer said offer easier access to coins during collection than the older meters, allowed Coles to enlist her assistant to deposit the funds at her personal bank instead of Upper Darby’s.

In addition to those thefts, Coles is accused of allowing the parking enforcement system in the township to languish for over two years, failing to send 18,000 parking tickets through to Pennsylvania’s court system — mismanagement that officials said cost the township around $1 million in revenue.

She also admitted to deleting multiple tickets issued to her children and ex-husband from Upper Darby’s computer systems, Stollsteimer said.

Cole, who became parking enforcement director in January 2020 after serving on Upper Darby’s council for years, has been placed on administrative leave and is expected to turn herself in to Delaware County authorities by the end of the day.