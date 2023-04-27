SEPTA bus careened into bank during chain reaction crash started by a stolen Hyundai, police say

An in-service SEPTA bus careened into a bank during a chain reaction crash in Lawndale that police say was caused by a stolen Hyundai vehicle.

The accident happened at the intersection of Rising Sun Avenue, Martins Mill Road, and Unruh Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday when what police believe to be a stolen Hyundai crashed into a mini-van. In turn, the minivan crashed into a SEPTA bus with three passengers inside, per police, sending it straight through the front of a PNC Bank branch.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the Hyundai that set off the chain reaction was stolen in mid-April from Northeast Philadelphia, and it has since matched the description of a car used in a string of recent robberies in the area.

The driver of the stolen car — a male in his late-teens or early twenties, per 6ABC — fled the scene of the multi-vehicle crash in a Volkswagen that had been following the Hyundai. The stolen Hyundai’s passenger was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition, according to Small.

» READ MORE: A national TikTok trend is sparking thefts of Kias and Hyundais in Philadelphia — and residents are feeling the impact

The 31-year-old driver of the minivan was trapped inside. While the driver was waiting for the fire department to remove the driver’s side door to free him, police say money was stolen from the vehicle.

“Our real-time crime cameras caught someone getting in that vehicle and taking something and fleeing the scene,” Small told reporters. “We believe a large amount of cash may have been taken from the minivan.”

The minivan driver, who police referred to as a small business owner, is in stable condition.

The three passengers inside the SEPTA bus at the time of the crash simply got off and left. “They didn’t even stick around as witnesses,” Small told reporters.

The SEPTA driver, a 61-year-old-man, is in stable condition after suffering injuries to the face and head, per NBC10.

Ultimately, the crash damaged PECO lines, forcing power crews to cut electricity to the PNC bank building, which was left with a shatter window and a hole in the wall. Licensing and Inspections agency inspectors called to the scene determined the bank remained structurally sound and was not in threat of collapse.

Small told reporters that police are in search of the Hyundai driver and the person who stole money from minivan, who they believe to be male.

Kia and Hyundai vehicles saw respective 400% and 700% increases in thefts in Philadelphia during 2022, thanks in part to a viral TikTok challenge that teaches views how to steal the cars with just a screwdriver and a USB cord. Called the Kia Boyz Challenge, the Milwaukee-based trend has resulted in at least 14 crashes and eight deaths nationwide, per data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Both car manufacturers have released a joint customer satisfaction campaign, which includes a recommended anti-theft software update and a steering wheel lock distribution program for local law enforcement agencies.

To date, Philadelphia police are the only participating law enforcement agency out of more than 700 nationwide to end participation in the wheel lock program, claiming they did so out of liability concerns.