2 men fire guns at each other while exiting SEPTA bus in Frankford

No injuries were reported after two men involved in an altercation on a SEPTA bus exchanged gunfire as they got off the bus late Friday afternoon in the city’s Kensington section, authorities said.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the eastbound Route 3 bus was in the area of Kensington and Frankford Avenues when one of the men got off through the rear exit and turned around and fired at the other man who also was trying to get off, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

The second man returned fire, Busch said.

No one was shot, but the bus was struck by gunfire, Busch said. Police apprehended one of the men and found three spent shell casings at the scene.

The remaining passengers on board were transferred to another bus, Busch said.