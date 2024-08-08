Man stabbed on SEPTA train during altercation over smoking

A woman stabbed a man on a Market-Frankford Line train near the Spring Garden Station early Thursday afternoon after she asked him to stop smoking and he punched her in the face, SEPTA officials said.

The altercation occurred around 12:25 p.m. on a westbound train, officials said.

The woman told police she acted in self-defense and was cooperating with the ongoing investigation, officials said.

The man was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening wounds, officials said.