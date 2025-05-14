Police arrest Philly man they say shot four people on SEPTA bus in Fairmount Park

A Philadelphia man police say shot four people — including three children — on a SEPTA bus in Fairmount Park over the weekend has been arrested.

After arguing with three teens aboard a Route 15 bus at 33rd Street and Girard Avenue on Saturday evening, Hakim Ali Bryant, 52, opened fire, striking the three teen boys and a 39-year-old woman, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Bryant fled the scene after the shooting, police said.

Bryant, whose address is in the 7600 block of Overbrook Avenue, was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related crimes, said Vanore.

Two 16-year old boys were injured in the shooting, one shot in his right foot, the other grazed in his back, police said. A 14-year-old boy was also injured, shot in his left hand.

All three teens were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in stable condition, police said.

The 39-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet on her left shoulder. She declined to be taken to a hospital, but was treated at the scene, police said.