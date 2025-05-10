Four children are shot and wounded on a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia

Four children were shot and wounded on a SEPTA bus after an altercation Saturday evening, according to transit officials.

The Route 15 bus was at 33rd Street and Girard Avenue in Fairmount Park when an adult fired at the children and fled the bus at around 6:20 p.m., according to John Golden, a senior press officer at SEPTA.

The shooter was still at large as of 7:30 p.m., Golden said.

Three of the children were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. They were in stable condition Saturday evening, Golden said.

The fourth child had a graze wound and was treated at the scene and released, he said.

The victims’ names and ages were not released. Golden identified them only as “juveniles.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.