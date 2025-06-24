Woman injured in shooting at SEPTA station on Broad Street Line

Police are investigating a shooting at the Cecil B. Moore station on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line in North Philadelphia that left a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday on the station’s northbound side in an area of the platform outside the payment turnstiles. The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was struck in her lower leg and taken to an area hospital, where she was placed in stable condition, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

SEPTA Transit police heard the gunshot and responded immediately. The authority is providing assistance to the Philadelphia Police Department, which is leading the investigation into the shooting.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. An initial review of surveillance video ahead of the incident showed two men arguing with one another before a gunshot went off, the SEPTA spokesperson said.

Investigators were working to identify the shooter, but no additional information was immediately available.

Following the incident, northbound Broad Street Line trains were bypassing the Cecil B. Moore stop as police investigated. Normal service resumed just before 3 p.m., but residual delays were possible, SEPTA said on social media.