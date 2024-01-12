Two teens charged with shooting 16-year-old at City Hall SEPTA platform

Two teens have been arrested and will be charged with shooting a 16-year-old boy in the head after police said they fired into a crowd of young people waiting for the subway at City Hall’s SEPTA station on Thursday night.

Around 9:25 p.m. Thursday, as a group of teens stood on the westbound platform of the Market-Frankford Line, prosecutors said, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old fired multiple times as the train approached. As the crowd fled in a panic, police found a 16-year-old boy lying on the ground who had been shot in the head.

Officers scooped the teen into their arms and rushed him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he remained in critical condition Friday morning. Police said the young man was from the Northeast, and was carrying his high school identification card.

Prosecutors said transit police were on the platform when the shooting erupted, and used surveillance cameras to quickly identify the shooters. They were arrested at the scene and a weapon was recovered.

The District Attorney’s Office said it expected to charge the 18-year-old shooter with aggravated assault, conspiracy, illegal gun possession, and related crimes. The 16-year-old is expected to be charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, and related crimes.

The 16-year-old victim did not appear to have been targeted, said Capt. James Kearney, head of the Police Department’s non-fatal shooting unit. He said video shows the shooters standing together, then pulling a gun out of a bag and the 18-year-old wantonly firing it. He said the 16-year-old was a bystander with no previous contact with law enforcement, and that he may have been struck by a bullet that ricocheted off the wall behind him.

Now, he said, the teen is fighting for his life.

The teens will be charged as adults, prosecutors said, though they declined to name them until they’ve been formally charged.

Thursday’s shooting is at least the fourth time in 10 months that a juvenile has been shot on SEPTA property.

In May, 14-year-old Wort Whipple was shot and killed at the 52nd Street station platform. His killing came just weeks after a 16-year-old was shot in the face on the station’s steps and seriously injured. No arrests were made in either shooting.

Then, just a few weeks later, 15-year-old Randy Mills was riding a bus home one night when a man started an argument, then pulled a gun and shot him. Mills died within minutes. Police are still searching for his alleged killer: 19-year-old Haneef Ali.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Staff reporter Rodrigo Torrejón contributed to this reporting.