15-year-old critically wounded in shooting on SEPTA subway platform in Center City

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the head on a SEPTA subway platform Thursday night in Center City, police said.

About 9:30 p.m., a SEPTA transit police officer reported a shooting and a victim down on the westbound platform at 15th Street Station.

Police rushed the teen, who was carrying a high school identification card, to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said a suspect, also a juvenile, was later apprehended by SEPTA transit police.

Philadelphia police reported that there was a second person also in custody.