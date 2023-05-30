Man shot, critically wounded on City Hall SEPTA platform

A young man was shot on a SEPTA platform near City Hall late Monday night, marking the third shooting on the transit agency’s property in the last month.

The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. on the Market-Frankford westbound platform at 15th and Market Streets, across from City Hall, according to police. The 19-year-old man was shot once in the lower abdomen, according to police, and was transported by SEPTA officers to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the train station to identify the shooter, according to NBC10.

Trains were temporarily bypassing the 15th and Market station overnight, but appeared to be back to normal on Tuesday morning.

CBS3 reported that about two dozen kids were on the platform at the time of shooting, which is the second to occur at a subway station this month.

Wort Whipple, 14, was fatally shot on 52nd and Market Streets’ westbound Market-Frankford platform earlier in May after an altercation with a man in face mask.

Roxborough High School student Randy Mills was laid to rest this weekend following a fatal shooting on the Route 23 bus in Germantown, which was also prompted by an altercation with an armed man in a ski mask.

SEPTA has announced it will begin using transit police to enforce a ski mask ban that has been on the books for decades, spokesperson Andrew Busch told The Inquirer earlier this month. The agency has also begun to role out an artificial intelligence program on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines, which equips security cameras with software that can identify guns and alert law enforcement within seconds.