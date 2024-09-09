Woman stabbed on SEPTA train

A woman was stabbed in the back during a fight on a SEPTA train Monday morning, authorities said.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., two women began arguing on the Broad Street Line traveling north near Girard Station, said Andrew Busch, spokesperson for SEPTA. The argument turned physical , and one of the women stabbed the other in the back, he said.

A man who tried to intervene was slashed on his arm, said Busch.

The victims’ injuries are not life-threatening, he said, and the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The man was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital.

A motive for the attacks is unclear and it is unknown if the assailant is in custody.