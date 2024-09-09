Skip to content
Woman stabbed on SEPTA train

A man who tried to break up the fight was slashed in his arm by the attacker, transit police said.

File picture of SEPTA Transit police entering 15th Street station at 15th and Market Street in Center City Philadelphia, Thursday morning Jan. 18, 2024.
    by Rodrigo Torrejón
    Updated 
    Published 

A woman was stabbed in the back during a fight on a SEPTA train Monday morning, authorities said.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., two women began arguing on the Broad Street Line traveling north near Girard Station, said Andrew Busch, spokesperson for SEPTA. The argument turned physical , and one of the women stabbed the other in the back, he said.

A man who tried to intervene was slashed on his arm, said Busch.

The victims’ injuries are not life-threatening, he said, and the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The man was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital.

A motive for the attacks is unclear and it is unknown if the assailant is in custody.