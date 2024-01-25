Philly police find 17-year-old murder suspect Shane Pryor’s possible getaway car in Germantown

As law enforcement continues to search for a 17-year-old accused of murder who escaped custody Wednesday afternoon in University City, Philadelphia Police say they’ve found the suspected getaway car used to take the teen out of the area.

Between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police pulled over a tan Ford Fusion at East Logan and Wakefield Streets, in Germantown, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. Investigators reviewed video footage and spotted the Ford Fusion taking Shane Pryor, the teen accused of a 2020 killing, out of the University City area after he escaped custody during a visit to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, he said.

Pryor was not in the car when police conducted the traffic stop, but two people — the driver and a passenger — were taken in for questioning, said Vanore. Investigators were still talking with the driver Thursday, said Vanore, while the passenger may have been released.

Neither person was charged, he said.

The discovery of the suspected getaway car is the latest in the search for Pryor, who escaped while he was being taken to CHOP by juvenile detention center staff due to an injury to his hand. As he exited the car just before noon, Pryor, who was charged with killing a woman in 2020, was able to escape from staff and flee the area on foot, police said.

He was not shackled.

Initially, United States Marshals said Pryor may have been driving a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Pryor and another teen, Kiyan Williams, were arrested in 2020 and charged with killing 54-year-old Tanya Harris in an alleyway in Northeast Philadelphia in October 2020. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Pryor told detectives he was in the alleyway during the killing, but that he was not the shooter.

Pryor’s escape prompted police to search area buildings and parking garages in University City. Police did not initiate a shelter in place but asked all CHOP nonessential staff, patients, and families to leave some of its buildings.

Police described Pryor as about 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds and wearing a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants, and socks and sandals.

On Thursday morning, Pryor’s mother, who asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, called for her son to turn himself in. Pryor’s mother said her son fled custody because he turns 18 in two weeks, opening him to being transferred to an adult prison.

Her son has maintained his innocence since 2020, when he was arrested and held at the Juvenile Detention Center, she said.

“He was in the wrong place, at the wrong time, with the wrong people,” she said Thursday morning.

On Oct. 10. 2020, Pryor and Williams met with Harris outside a corner store near 7400 Torresdale Ave, police said. The three walked into an alleyway, where Pryor told police he paid Harris for sex, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Surveillance video shows the two teens running out of the alley 10 minutes later, according to court records. A bystander found Harris’ body hours later with a gunshot wound to the head.

Pryor told detectives he was in the alleyway and present during the fatal shooting, but that he did not pull the trigger, according to the affidavit. Police say Pryor told them about the person he was with at the time of the shooting, a man in his late 20s he knew from the neighborhood.

Pryor told police the man pulled the gun and shot Harris. But police say video shows Pryor was with Williams and had been walking around the area hours before the shooting.