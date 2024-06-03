Three people wounded in Center City shooting

A woman is in critical condition after a triple shooting near the Fashion District in Center City Sunday night.

Philadelphia police responded to calls about a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near 11th and Ludlow Streets, where they found three gunshot victims, Philadelphia Police Captain Anthony Ganard told reporters.

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the pelvis and arm and taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she is in critical condition, police said. A 22-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were shot in the knee and arm, respectively, police said. Both are in stable condition.

Officers found four shell casings near the scene, Ganard said, and police plan to examine surveillance footage as part of their investigation.

“There was some type of argument or dispute that happened out here,” Ganard told reporters. “However, we’re getting conflicting information on the description of any shooters.”

The shooting was one of several to take place over the weekend.

» READ MORE: 2 dead, 6 others shot in a spree of Philly gun violence that included a triple and a quadruple shooting

Around 9:40 p.m Saturday a man was shot twice in his stomach while on the 1000 block of West Hunting Park Avenue and transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Fifty minutes later, police responded to calls for a “person with a weapon” on the 900 block of South 58th Street, where four people had been shot. Keion Fisher, 23, was pronounced dead at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania after suffering several gunshot wounds. Three other victims — a man and two women, all age 20 — were in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police then responded to shooting on South 62nd Street in Elmwood just after 11 p.m. A 21-year-man, who has yet to be identified by police, was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian. Two other men, both age 22, were also hospitalized. A suspect is in custody, police said.

As of Monday, 103 people have killed in Philadelphia, down 38% from this time last year, according to police data.