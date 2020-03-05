A 21-year-old man was killed in a hail of gunfire that spanned two blocks in Southwest Center City Thursday afternoon, police said.
Just before 1:30 p.m., gunfire erupted on the corner of 21st and Carpenter Streets, police said. More than 20 shots were fired as the perpetrators chased the victim down the block. It’s unclear whether the perpetrators were on foot or in a car.
The man was injured by the initial shots, then ran west on Carpenter toward 22nd Street and through Julian Abele Park. He ran up to a rowhouse on the corner of 22nd and Montrose Streets, where he knocked on the door for help, police said.
A shooter caught up to him and fired more shots. The victim, whose name has not been released, retreated around the corner of the house, where he was fired at again.
Homicide Capt. Jason Smith said it was too early to know how many people were involved, but two different guns were used. He said the bullet casings at 21st and Carpenter match a .40 caliber gun, while the shots at 22nd and Montrose are that of a 9mm.
The casings littered across the two blocks, connected by a thick trail of blood.
Jack Barry, 33, who lives on Montrose Street, was home when the shots began. He said he heard three bursts of gunfire and called 911. When he ran outside, he saw dentists from the nearby Family Dentistry rush out with gauze and towels to try and stop the bleeding.
“They were all covered in blood,” he said, “and they were trying to do CPR."
“It’s really alarming,” said Barry. “We have a lot of kids on this block.”
Police said multiple surveillance cameras captured the shooting and detectives would try to identify the suspects from the recordings.