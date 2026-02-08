Police: Man dies after being shot in North Philly Saturday night

A man died in North Philadelphia Saturday night after being shot, Philadelphia Police said.

The fatal shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on the 3200 block of North Howard Street, police said. Officers responding to a call found the man “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

Emergency medical responders pronounced him dead at 7:45 p.m., police said.

No arrests have been made, and police have not located the firearm used in the shooting.

Police ask those with information to call 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is the 11th homicide in Philadelphia this year, according to the police department’s crime statistics website. That’s a 50% decrease since last year, the website states. Last year, homicides were at a nearly 60-year low after peaking in 2021.

