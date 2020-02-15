A 26-year-old woman was in critical condition, the most serious of five people wounded in two shootings in North Philadelphia late Friday night and early Saturday morning, police said.
The woman was shot several times in the abdomen around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 5700 block of Old Second Street and taken by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia. A 24-year-old man also was shot in his left arm, right hand and right foot, and a 22-year-old man was shot in the left calf, police said. Both were reported by police in stable condition — the former at Einstein, the latter at Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
The other shooting occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 3100 block of E Street, near McPherson Square park, in Kensington. A 28-year-old man was shot in the upper back and taken by medics to Temple University Hospital, and a 47-year-old man was shot in the left arm and was brought to Temple Hospital’s Episcopal Campus, police said.
No arrests were made in either shooting, police said.