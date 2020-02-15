The woman was shot several times in the abdomen around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 5700 block of Old Second Street and taken by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia. A 24-year-old man also was shot in his left arm, right hand and right foot, and a 22-year-old man was shot in the left calf, police said. Both were reported by police in stable condition — the former at Einstein, the latter at Jefferson Frankford Hospital.