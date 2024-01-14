2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting in Strawberry Mansion, police say

Two people were killed and four more wounded in a shooting at a suspected speakeasy in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 1 a.m. on the 2400 block of North Myrtlewood Street, when officers found three men who had been shot inside a residence.

A 53-year-old man was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another man, 41, was shot multiple times in his chest, and died shortly after being taken to Temple University Hospital, police said.

A 42-year-old man was also shot in the hand and hospitalized at Temple in stable condition, police said.

In addition, police said three other people were wounded in the shooting: a 23-year-old woman shot in her arm; a 28-year-old man shot three times in the leg and hip; and a 33-year-old woman shot twice in the arm. All three arrived at area hospitals in private vehicles, and were reported in stable condition, police said.

The shooting appeared to have occurred at a speakeasy on the residential block in North Philadelphia, police said, when one or more shooters opened fire from the street into the building’s front door and window. Multiple 9mm shell casings were found in the street outside the residence, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

In 2023, the city saw a decline in gun violence from the year prior, yet homicides and shootings in Philadelphia remain near the highest levels in decades. Earlier this month, Mayor Cherelle Parker declared a public safety emergency in the city, directing the Police Department and other city agencies to develop plans to address crime in the city, including gun violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.