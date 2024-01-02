Mayor Cherelle Parker to declare public safety emergency

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker intends to declare a public safety emergency Tuesday just hours after her formal inauguration ceremony.

According to Parker’s office, the new mayor’s public safety emergency executive order will direct new Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel and the office of Managing Director Adam Thiel to develop “comprehensive plans that address public safety across the city.”

The language of the executive order was not immediately available Tuesday morning.

Parker is scheduled to sign three executive orders Tuesday. In addition to declaring a public safety emergency, she will sign one that her office says will make the municipal government “more visible, responsive, and effective in how it delivers services to citizens and constituents,” and another that removes barriers to employment, including some college-degree requirements.

Parker’s signing of an emergency declaration over crime in the city stands in contrast to her predecessor, Mayor Jim Kenney, who resisted making such a declaration despite calls from activists and elected officials to do so. He said such a move would not “demonstrably change conditions in Philadelphia.”

Former Mayor Michael A. Nutter, who served before Kenney, also signed an executive order declaring a citywide crime emergency on his first day in office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.