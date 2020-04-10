Police shot and wounded a man and a woman early Friday when they found themselves under gunfire in South Philadelphia, officials said.
The conditions of the two suspects were not immediately known. No officers were injured.
Police said officers went to the 1500 block of South Bailey Street just after midnight to investigate a report of gunfire in the area.
Behind a house they saw a man and a woman, who pulled a gun and fired seven times at the officers, Deputy Police Commissioner Melvin Singleton told reporters at the scene.
The officers returned fire, hitting the woman in a thigh and the man in the stomach, Singleton said.
The pair ran inside a house, where the pursuing officers took them into custody after seeing the woman toss a silver pistol under a kitchen table, Singleton said. Police found a second handgun and a shotgun in the house.
Police are expected to release more information later Friday.