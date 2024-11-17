A 15-year-old girl was shot in the stomach in Strawberry Mansion, police say

A 15-year-old girl was in stable condition Sunday evening after being shot in the stomach in Strawberry Mansion, according to police.

The shooting took place just before 5 p.m. on 29th Street near Cumberland, though investigators said the exact location of the shooting remained unclear. Medics took the girl to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she remained for treatment.

There was no information available on a potential motive for the shooting, or any suspects, police said. No weapons were recovered.

Anyone with information is urged to call Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or the general tip line at 215-686-TIPS.