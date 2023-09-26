SEPTA bus driver discovers a man who was shot in the head while driving in Graduate Hospital

A SEPTA bus driver found an unconscious man with a gunshot wound to his head while driving his route late Monday night.

Police were called to the scene at 17th and South streets in Graduate Hospital after 11:40 p.m. when a SEPTA bus driver could not get around a blue Toyota Prius idling in the middle of the street. He found an injured man sitting in the car, which was still running.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the victim, who police believe to be in his 30s or 40s, had suffered a gunshot wounds his to his head and right shoulder. Officers believe the shot was fired from inside the vehicle based on a shell casing found in the backseat, according to CBS3.

“The driver was slumped in the driver’s seat,” Small told reporters. “He was unresponsive [and] bleeding heavily.”

Small said the man was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he is in “very critical condition.”

Surveillance footage reviewed by police revealed a man dressed in all black with a hood pulled over his face exiting the passenger seat to flee south on 18th Street on foot. Small said officers believe that man could be the shooter.

A motive has not yet been determined.