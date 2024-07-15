A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot in a West Philadelphia apartment Monday morning, police said.

Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a person with a gun inside an apartment on the 5900 block of Chancellor Street shortly after 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the girl with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.

The girl, whom police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.

Police said no weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made.

On Chancellor Street on Monday afternoon, yellow crime tape was strewn on the ground in front of the apartment where the shooting occurred, steps away from where a Philadelphia Ceasefire poster in a window implored residents to “Stop The Shooting.”

The apartment complex opened in December, and many residents on Monday said they were new to the block. Multiple residents said that because of loud nearby street construction, they had not heard gunshots, and only learned something was amiss that morning when they walked outside to find police.

More than 124 people have been killed by gun violence in Philadelphia this year, according to data compiled by the city controller’s office.