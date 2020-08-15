Philadelphia’s shooting epidemic continued Friday night into Saturday morning with 10 reported shootings in a nine-hour period, leaving a 17-year-old male dead.
From just before 9:30 p.m. Friday until just after 6 a.m. Saturday, police identified 11 total victims of gun violence in shootings across the city.
In the only homicide, the 17-year-old was shot once in the chest on the street at 9:21 p.m. on the 2200 block of West Harold Street in North Philadelphia. Police said he was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:37 p.m.
Police provided the following details on the other shootings:
At 10:42 p.m. Friday, an 18-year-old was shot nine times on the 3100 block of G Street in Kensington. He was listed in critical condition Saturday at Temple.
At 12:15 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the left hand on the 4600 block of Newhall Street in Germantown. He was taken by private vehicle to Temple, where he was listed in stable condition.
An hour later, a 27-year-old woman was shot once in the left foot and taken by private vehicle to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.
Around the same time, on the 3200 block of Jasper Street in Kensington, a 41-year-old man was shot four times in the left leg and twice in the right leg. He was reported in stable condition at Temple.
Just after 2 a.m., also in Kensington, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the back on the 100 block of East Lippincott Street. He was also listed in stable condition at Temple.
Two minutes later, another 17-year-old was shot once in the back and once in the stomach — on the 500 block of West York Street in North Philadelphia. He was in critical condition at Temple Saturday afternoon.
At 2:37 a.m., also in North Philadelphia, a 40-year-old man was shot once in the back on the 2700 block of North Ringgold Street. He was in stable condition at Temple.
Just after 4:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in both legs on the 2600 block of Bialy Street in Southwest Philadelphia. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and was listed in stable condition.
And just after 6 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was shot once in the right shoulder and three times in the left leg, and a 30-year-old woman was shot once in the left arm on the 800 block of Sedgley Street in North Philadelphia. Both were in stable condition at Temple.
Police reported no arrests and provided no other details in any of the shootings.
Last weekend, at least 25 people were shot in the city, including two 11-year-olds, and six people at a playground near the Philadelphia Zoo in a spate of violence Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called “senseless.”
At the start of the week, more than 1,130 people had been shot in the city this year — a 36% increase over the same span last year and an annual pace higher than any since at least 2007, The Inquirer reported. Homicides were up 31% at 259 people.