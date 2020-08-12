With shootings spiking to levels unseen in years, Philadelphia City Council spent more than an hour Wednesday expressing frustration about vague or imprecise answers to questions about how much the city was spending on aspects of antiviolence programming, how many people were being impacted by those programs, and what metrics were being used to determine success.
During the second day of a virtual emergency hearing to address the gun violence, councilmembers wondered if too many agencies that can play a role in violence reduction — law enforcement, social services, behavioral health counseling — were operating independently of one another, and without a sense that the city was in the midst of a crisis.
“We don’t feel the overall level of urgency when it comes to addressing this issue with everyone,” said Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson.
“If gun violence is a priority for this administration, then every department has to talk the talk,” said Councilmember Maria Quiñones-Sánchez.
Councilmember Cindy Bass said she was “disheartened” by the minimal details the city’s office of violence prevention staffers could provide on its efforts, saying: “It sounds like we have a whole lot of programs that probably are with the best of intentions, but behind those programs, I don’t have any numbers.”
Theron Pride, the city’s senior director of violence prevention strategies and programs, acknowledged that his office needed to do more research to answer a variety of questions. But he and Vanessa Garrett Harley, deputy managing director for criminal justice and public safety, each sought to reassure officials that they were invested in reducing the violence.
“Please don’t mistake the fact that we don’t have the numbers as a lack of urgency or caring,” Garrett Harley said.
The emotional session produced a series of tough questions and heated speeches from the city’s legislators. But as was the case Tuesday, it did not produce any new promises for funding or specific answers to address the cause of the 30% uptick in shootings this year.
Other testimony focused on how the city’s probation and parole department interacts with people under supervision, and how illegal gun cases are handled by the criminal justice system. Kevin Bethel — a former deputy police commissioner who now oversees safety for the school district — said he was troubled by how widespread gun possession has become, despite hundreds of arrests each month for carrying illegal weapons, a possible sign that gunmen aren’t afraid of potential consequences.
“That’s just not acceptable,” Bethel said.