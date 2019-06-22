Two men were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents early Saturday morning in Philadelphia, police said.
The homicide occurred shortly after 4 a.m. when a 30-year-old man was shot once in the back at 56th and Market Streets in West Philadelphia, police said.
He was transported to Mercy Philadelphia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:25 a.m.
Earlier, at 12:02 a.m., a 28-year-old man was shot once in the back and once in his left arm on the 1600 block of Bridge Street near Frankford Avenue in the city’s Frankford section, police said.
Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made in either shooting, police said.