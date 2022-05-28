In a triple shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning in East Germantown, two women leaving a church service were also hit by gunfire, according to police.

It was the second homicide of the morning in Philadelphia and one of three for the day.

Police said the triple shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. at North 21st Street and Chelten Avenue near the border with West Oak Lane.

A 34-year-old man who police said they believe was the intended target was shot multiple times in the chest and taken by officers to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:32.

The women — a 62-year-old shot once in the left hip and a 57-year-old shot in the right arm — had just left a funeral at the First Haitian Church of God of Prophecy, a police spokesperson said.

Both were hospitalized at Einstein, the older woman in critical condition, the other in stable condition, said police, who did not release identities of any of the victims.

Earlier Saturday morning, a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body at 6:19 on the 800 block of North 50th Street in West Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead at 6:34 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were shot on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue in Kensington. Police said the man was shot twice in the chest and died at Temple University Hospital at 5:46. The woman was in stable condition at Temple with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said.

No arrests were made in any of the shootings.