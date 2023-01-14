Son charged after father’s body found in South Philadelphia freezer

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father, following the discovery of a body inside the freezer of a South Philadelphia rowhouse last month.

On Dec. 23, around 6:30 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue, after a family member found a large amount of blood.

A body was found at the rowhouse, inside a freezer. Police on Saturday identified the victim as Thi Dinh, 54, of Northeast Philadelphia, and said his son, 27-year-old Jack Dinh, of South Philadelphia, had been charged in the death.

At the time of the discovery, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the person was face down with a bag over the head, and a bloody knife was located nearby.

Police did not provide further details, including a potential motive.

Jack Dinh was taken into custody Dec. 23. He faces charges that include homicide, possessing instruments of crime, and abuse of a corpse. He is being held without bail at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.