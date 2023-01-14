Skip to content
Son charged after father’s body found in South Philadelphia freezer

Jack Dinh is accused of killing his father, Thi Dinh.

Philadelphia police and detectives hold the crime scene at a rowhouse on 1200 block of Snyder Avenue where a body was found in a freezer.Read moreAlejandro A. Alvarez / Staff Photographer

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father, following the discovery of a body inside the freezer of a South Philadelphia rowhouse last month.

On Dec. 23, around 6:30 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue, after a family member found a large amount of blood.

A body was found at the rowhouse, inside a freezer. Police on Saturday identified the victim as Thi Dinh, 54, of Northeast Philadelphia, and said his son, 27-year-old Jack Dinh, of South Philadelphia, had been charged in the death.

At the time of the discovery, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the person was face down with a bag over the head, and a bloody knife was located nearby.

Police did not provide further details, including a potential motive.

Jack Dinh was taken into custody Dec. 23. He faces charges that include homicide, possessing instruments of crime, and abuse of a corpse. He is being held without bail at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.

