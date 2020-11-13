Three young teenagers were hospitalized in stable condition after being wounded in a shooting late Friday afternoon in South Philadelphia, police said.
The shooting happened just after 4:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of South 30th Street.
A 13-year-old boy shot in his left foot and a 14-year-old girl shot in her right arm were transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
A 15-year-old girl shot in her right arm was taken by medics to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Police reported no arrests.