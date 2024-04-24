8 would-be robbers on dirt bikes chase, shoot teen on electric scooter in South Philly

Eight would-be robbers mounted on dirt bikes shot chased and shot a 17-year-old riding an electric scooter in South Philadelphia early Wednesday morning causing him to crash near Passyunk Square, police said.

A group of eight men on four dirt bikes approached the teen around 12:30 a.m. near 10th and South Streets, trying to rob him, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. The teen fled south down 10th Street and the eight men chased him 10 blocks to 10th and Federal Streets, where the teen was shot, he said.

The teen crashed into a parked car after he was shot, said Small, and police found him near 10th and Federal Streets. The teen was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Police recovered one shell casing from the scene, said Small.

This is a developing story and will be updated.