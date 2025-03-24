Man shot by police in South Philly later revealed to be carrying a BB gun

A man who was shot by police in South Philadelphia last week after he pointed what appeared to be a rifle at them was identified on Monday and the weapon was revealed to be a BB gun.

John Harley, 36, remained hospitalized Monday after he was shot in the lower right torso by Officer Damien Stevenson late Wednesday morning on the 1600 block of Moore Street, police said.

Advertisement

The District Attorney’s Office has approved charges against Harley for possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault, police said.

Around 11 a.m. on March 19, an employee from the Department of Licenses and Inspections, accompanied by two sheriff’s deputies and a locksmith, arrived at a residence on the 1900 block of Morris Street to conduct a court-ordered interior inspection of the property, police said.

After they knocked and announced their presence, Harley answered the door holding what appeared to be a rifle, police said.

One of the deputies drew his firearm, backed away from the door, and repeatedly ordered Harley to drop his weapon, police said. Harley allegedly ignored the commands and went back inside.

The deputy called 911 for police backup, and a short time later, Harley appeared again and exited the front door with the same weapon, police said.

Harley walked away from the property with the deputies following at a safe distance, police said.

Officer Stevenson and his partner — both assigned to counterterrorism — along with a sergeant from the 17th District, encountered Harley at 18th and Moore Streets, police said.

The officers repeatedly ordered Harley to drop his weapon, but he did not, police said.

On the 1600 block of Moore Street, Harley allegedly pointed the weapon at Stevenson and the sergeant. Stevenson, armed with a long gun, fired at Harley, who then dropped his weapon and fell to the ground, police said. Harley was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Crime Scene Unit personnel examined Harley’s weapon and reported that it was black airsoft-style BB gun, police said.

Various aspects of the incident were recorded by multiple police body cameras and security cameras in the area, police said.

Stevenson, 46, who is a 17-year veteran of the force, was placed on required administrative duty while the shooting is investigated internally by the department.

City records show the property that was to be inspected had violations dating back to 2023. In October, inspectors found “wires just hanging” and partially demolished first-floor walls without the proper permits. The property failed another inspection March 11, city records show.