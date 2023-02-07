13-year-old girl shot while visiting family in Southwest Philadelphia home

A 13-year-old girl was injured after gunmen fired shots at a South Philadelphia rowhome early Tuesday morning.

The child was struck in her left arm and taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she is in stable condition, said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Gunfire broke out near S. 65th Street and Dicks Avenue around 1 a.m., when a young adult male allegedly ran into a nearby rowhouse. Witnesses told Philadelphia police two men then got out of a dark-colored four-door sedan and began shooting, according to 6abc. They fired nearly 30 shots at the rowhouse, at least 11 of which went through the living room window, Small said.

Small told reporters children age 5 to 15 years old and adults were inside the house at the time, but only the 13-year-old girl was struck by gunfire.

“The fact that 11 bullets went through the living room window and only this 13-year-old female was struck by gunfire, it’s pretty amazing,” Small said to reporters.

Small told reporters he believes the man who ran into the rowhouse was the “intended target,” and he is being interviewed by police in an ongoing investigation.No arrests have been made, and and a weapon has yet to be recovered.

Children comprise 9% of Philadelphia shooting victims this year as of Sunday, according to data collected by the Office of the City Controller.