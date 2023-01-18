Two dead, one in critical condition after shooting breaks out at a Chinese restaurant in Southwest Philly

Two people were killed and another was in critical condition after a shooting at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police told reporters at least 16 shots were fired at the Shangri-La restaurant on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night as customers were picking up orders.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers found three unconscious victims on the floor of the takeout area when they arrived on the scene: a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and a 43-year-old woman. “All three victims were suffering from gunshot wounds,” Small said.

Police confirmed the 19-year-old man and the woman were pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The 20-year-old man is in critical condition.

6ABC reported that the men were brothers. “The last known address we have for all three of these victims, they all live within one block from this Chinese takeout where the shooting took place,” Small said to reporters. Police confirmed the motive is unclear.

“We don’t know who the intended target is or if any of them were struck by stray gunfire,” Small continued.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests were made. The investigation is ongoing.