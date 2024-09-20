1 killed in triple shooting in Southwest Philly

One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Friday night in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

The triple shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue.

All three victims were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police said. One man was pronounced dead, a second was listed in critical condition and the third was reported in stable condition.

No further information about the victims was immediately available.

Police reported no arrests.