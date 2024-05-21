Two women found fatally stabbed in Crescentville home

Two women were found stabbed to death in the basement of a Crescentville home on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers arrived at a house on the 6000 block of Bingham Street responding to reports of a stabbing and found the two victims — a 75-year-old woman and a 58-year-old woman — in the basement, police said. Both were suffering from multiple stab wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene minutes later, at 1:45 p.m., police said.

A motive for the double homicide was unclear and no arrests had been made. Police did not immediately release the names of the victims.

As of Tuesday, there had been 98 homicides reported in Philadelphia, according to police department data. Last year by the same date, there had been 158 homicides reported in the city, so this year’s total represents a 38% drop, data shows.

Philadelphia has seen a dip in homicides in the past two years, after a record high of 562 in 2021.