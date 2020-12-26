A security guard at a 24-hour convenience store in Philadelphia’s Kensington section was stabbed early Saturday morning by a man whom he had ordered out of the store following an argument with the cashier, according to police.
The alleged attack at K&C Grocery occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. when, police said, the man returned to the store at Kensington Avenue and East Clearfield Street and stabbed the 36-year-old male guard in the abdomen. The suspect then tried to flee but was stopped by customers who held him until officers arrived, police said.
According to police, the guard had earlier attempted to resolve an argument between the man and the store’s cashier by escorting him out.
The man, who was not identified by police, was arrested and will be charged with attempted murder, aggravated and simple assault, and related offenses, police said.
No details were immediately available Saturday on the guard’s condition. He was taken to Temple University Hospital.