Buckingham Township man killed himself, his wife and his son in apparent murder-suicide, Bucks DA says

A Buckingham Township man shot his son and wife before turning the gun on himself Monday morning, according to investigators.

Medics responded to reports of an unresponsive person just before 10:30 a.m., and found Steven Chow, 59, dead inside his home on Charter Club Drive in The Ridings of Buckingham subdivision, Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn said in a statement.

Chow’s son, Raymond, 21, was also found dead inside from a gunshot wound, as was Chow’s wife, Amy Troung, 63, Schorn said.

Raymond Chow and his mother were found shot in their beds.

The motive for the shootings remained under investigation Monday. Investigators asked anyone with any information about the case to call Buckingham Township Police at 215-794-8813.