What we know about Philly’s surge in vehicle thefts

Even though there’s still a few weeks left in the year, 2023 is already the worst year for automobile thefts in nearly 20 years, with a staggering 21,111 thefts.

It’s only the second time since 2006 that Philadelphia has surpassed 9,000 thefts. Last year, the city saw 11,818 thefts, according to police data.

Here’s what we know about this year’s surge in car thefts.

How many vehicles have been stolen in Philadelphia in 2023?

There were 21,111 automobile thefts this year, 11,818 last year, and 7,487 thefts in 2021. The numbers have increased steadily since 2017, when thefts were at their lowest in the 17-year period, at 1,501 thefts.

Why have so many more vehicles been stolen this year?

The Kia Boyz Challenge, a TikTok trend originating in Milwaukee that teaches viewers how to exploit a lack of theft protections in turnkey Kia and Hyundai vehicles and steal those vehicles with just a USB cord and a screwdriver, has gone viral across the country in recent years and driven much of the nationwide surge in automobile thefts, experts said.

Additionally, traffic enforcement by municipal police departments has decreased nationwide because of understaffing and officers prioritizing more urgent calls, according to an NPR report.

The Philadelphia Police Department continues to deal with a major staffing shortage, low recruitment numbers,// and a stream of retirements and resignations.

Which vehicles are stolen the most?

Of the 19,589 thefts through Nov. 9, more than 61% of the vehicles stolen were either Hyundais or Kias, according to Police Department data.

What can I do to prevent vehicle theft?

Tips to prevent automobile theft from insurance companies include always locking your doors, never leaving your vehicle while the engine is running, and always taking your keys with you.

Experts also suggest to roll your windows all the way up, hide valuables inside your car, and make sure your garage is locked.

Does insurance cover vehicle theft?

Major insurance companies generally cover stolen cars under their comprehensive coverage packages.

Additionally, casualty or property insurance companies are not allowed to discriminate against clients with stolen Kias or Hyundais based on where it was located at the time of theft, according to a February bulletin from Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys.