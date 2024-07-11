A store clerk was shot and killed during robbery in Frankford, police say

A 34-year-old store clerk was shot and killed early Thursday morning in what police said was a robbery at a Frankford convenience store.

Police received a call of a shooting near Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street at 12:18 a.m., said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore. When officers arrived at the Frankford Convenience Store, across the street from the Frankford Transportation Center, they found the store clerk lying on the floor in the back employee section, the cash register open, and several bills strewn across the floor next to the victim, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Advertisement

The clerk, whom police did not identify, was shot in both shoulders and taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:43 a.m., police said.

Surveillance footage being reviewed by police shows the clerk sweeping up while the store was closed when he noticed a man trying to break in through the back door of the business, said Vanore. Another man was seen acting as a lookout, he said.

When the store clerk confronted the two men, the two assailants pushed push him back into the store and shot him, said Vanore. The two men then stole cash and merchandise items from the store, he said.

Cash bills and five shell casings were found near the victim’s body, said Small.

No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or to submit anonymous tips by calling or texting the department’s tip line at 215-686-8477.