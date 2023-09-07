Police search for suspects after Philadelphia Streets Department employee was shot in the back

A Philadelphia Streets Department worker was shot in the back Thursday morning after a fight broke out inside a corner store in South Philadelphia, police said.

At around 8:44 a.m., three Streets Department employees, including the 21-year-old victim, arrived at 23rd and Oakford Streets to do work in the area, said Sgt. Eric Gripp, a Police Department spokesperson. As the crew arrived, one of the three got out of the vehicle and went into a corner store to buy water and other items before the start of his day, Gripp said.

While inside the store, the Streets Department worker got into a physical altercation with another person, and someone shot him in the back and left forearm, said Gripp. It was unclear whether the shooter was the person who had been arguing with him.

The shooter ran out of the store and fled the scene, said Gripp, and police are still searching for the suspect.

The Streets Department employee was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was in critical condition, Gripp said. The man has worked at the Streets Department for six months, he said.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, Gripp said, police will be reviewing surveillance cameras in the area and talking to witnesses.