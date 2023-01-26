3 men arrested in fatal shooting of 67-year-old man working at Tacony gas station

Three men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 67-year-old gas station clerk during a robbery earlier this month in the city’s Tacony section, police said Wednesday.

Chihean Jones (also known as Chiheam Jones), 38, and Keyon Vincent, 21, both of Philadelphia, and Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, were each charged with murder, robbery, and related offenses, police said.

Siboram Patro, of Northeast Philadelphia, was working at the Exxon station on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue around 4 a.m. on Jan. 17 when he was shot in the back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.

Surveillance video showed two men lingering in the store for a few minutes before a third man came in, approached the register, and fired a shot beneath a plastic-glass barrier at Patro, police said.

All three men then forced their way into the secured area behind the register, stealing the machine and fleeing with it, police said.

Advertisement

Patro, known as “Pat,” was survived by his wife of 26 years, Rashmi, and a son, Sachin, according to his obituary.

Patro was born in a small town in India and immigrated to the United States in 1988. He previously worked at the DoubleTree Hotel in Philadelphia as well as a restaurant in the city. He also worked at a rental-car service in Palmyra, N.J., and at several gas stations.

He was a fan of the Eagles and the Phillies.

His funeral was on Sunday in Bensalem.

A GoFundMe was created to cover the funeral expenses. His son said in the GoFundMe that his dad “was one of the most kind hearted and friendly people you could’ve ever met. He lit up any room with his energy and jokes. He made sure his friends were taken care of and reminded us all, constantly, that life is too short to sit and be stressed.”

Sachin added: “You could never stress him out and that energy was infectious. He always made enormous sacrifices for our family, ensuring that no matter what was going on, we would always have food on the table and a roof over our heads.”