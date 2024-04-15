Woman charged with stabbing 1-year-old in Rittenhouse Square and attacking a 24-year-old earlier in the day

Police identified the 28-year-old woman they say stabbed a 1-year-old boy as his parents pushed him in a stroller with his twin, hours after she stabbed a 24-year-old woman blocks away.

Takeira Hester was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related crimes for stabbing the child while he was being pushed in a stroller by his parents on South 18th Street, near Spruce Street, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Hester also faces the same charges for stabbing a 24-year-old woman who was walking on Chancellor Street earlier Saturday, six blocks away from where the child was stabbed, authorities said.

At 7:57 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old woman was walking east on the 1300 block of Chancellor Street when she was stabbed in the chest and hand, allegedly by Hester, who then fled carrying a blue bag, police said.

Hours later, as police searched for the assailant in that stabbing, the 1-year-old boy was stabbed in both his arms while outside 300 South 18th Street, shortly after 12 p.m., police said.

The children’s father chased after Hester, police said, and she dropped a black bag containing a coat the attacker in the first stabbing appeared to be wearing in surveillance footage.

The child’s stabbing took place near Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel but did not involve anyone connected to the synagogue and was not related in any way to anti-Semitism, the temple’s executive director, Lynne Balaban, wrote in an email to congregants Saturday.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was listed in stable condition, police said. The woman in the first attack was reported in stable condition at Jefferson University Hospital.

Police said the weapon Hester used to stab the woman and child was a long knife.