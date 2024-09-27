Teen killed in hit-and-run crash while walking home with her mother in West Philly

A 14-year-old girl was struck and killed while walking home with her mother on Thursday night when she was hit by a car in a hit-and-run in West Philadelphia, police said.

Dawn Watson, was headed home from a store with her mother and crossing the street on the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue around 9:38 p.m., police said, when she was struck by someone driving a dark-colored sedan at a high speed.

The teen, who was just blocks from home at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate and are searching for surveillance footage to help identify the driver of the sedan, which police believe may be a Mercedes, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore.