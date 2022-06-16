Three people — including a 17-year-old boy — were killed in two fatal shootings overnight, in Center City and Kingsessing, police said.

The spate of violence started at 11 p.m. Wednesday in Center City, when police arrived on the 1500 block of Pine Street to find a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds to his chest. Police had responded to a call of shots fired and found the teenager unresponsive. The teen, who was not identified Thursday morning, was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and pronounced dead at 11:16 p.m.

According to 6ABC, a man stepped out of a Nissan and opened fire on the passenger side of the Mercedes the teen was sitting inside, after a road rage incident turned violent. The unidentified man shot at least four times and hit the teen in his arm, shoulder, neck and leg.

No weapon was recovered from the scene of the shooting and no arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

In Kingsessing, two men were found fatally shot inside a house on the 5400 block of Ridgewood Street, around 1:26 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived they found an unresponsive 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his chest lying on the living room floor. An 18-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds was found in an alley nearby.

Both men were taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead.

No weapon had been recovered and no or arrests were made, police said.