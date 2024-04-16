16-year-old shot inside Germantown apartment while babysitting cousins

A 16-year-old was shot while he was babysitting his cousins in Germantown Monday night, police said.

Police found the teen with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm at an apartment on the 200 block of East Cliveden Street shortly before midnight, police said. The teen, whom police did not identify, was taken to Einstein Medical Center and was in stable condition.

At least one person came into the apartment and shot the teen after he answered the door, said Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore. At least six shots were fired, said Vanore.

Some of the bullets were found in a wall inside the apartment, near the couch where the young cousins — ages 5 and 7 years — were sleeping, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

No arrests have been made and a motive was not clear.