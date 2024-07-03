14-year-old girl shot during fight among teens in Pottstown, police say

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the chest late Tuesday during a fight among teenagers in Pottstown, according to police.

The shooting took place about 7:30 p.m. on Myrtle Street, within the Bright Hope Community apartment complex, police said. The girl, whom investigators did not identify, was taken to Reading Hospital and later Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was listed in stable condition.

The victim’s mother, Dayjona Garrett, told WFMZ that her daughter was playing in the front yard of their apartment on Tuesday when a group of girls pulled up in a car, confronted her and began arguing. Her daughter was shot while defending herself from the group, Garrett said.

“I hope the person comes forth and just turns themselves in,” Garrett told the news station. “If anyone does know anything, I please ask you to come forward.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting, and Pottstown police are asking anyone with information to call them at 610-970-6574.