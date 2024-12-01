16-year-old shot in North Philadelphia

A 16-year-old boy was reported in stable condition Sunday night after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

Officers responding to a shooting call found the victim on the 1900 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was reported in critical but stable condition.

Police said no arrests had been made and no weapon recovered. They urged anyone with information to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

No other information on the shooting or the victim was available Sunday night.