Two teens shot in Cobbs Creek after more than 40 shots fired

Two teenagers were injured and a woman in her home narrowly missed being struck by gunfire Wednesday night, reports say. Police are searching for two suspects in the shooting.

Around 10:30 p.m., one of the two 17-year-old victims approached police to tell them he had been shot in the arm on the 100 block of North Redfield Street, NBC10 reported. When police responded to the scene, they found the other 17-year-old victim shot in the chest.

Both teens were taken to the hospital. The teen shot in the chest was in critical condition.

More than 40 shell casings were strewn across the scene, from two different caliber semiautomatic weapons, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. One weapon appears to be a rifle, he said, and the other a handgun.

One of the bullets fired came through the bedroom window of a woman who lived nearby, police told NBC10.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear.