A nurse and a security guard were stabbed with a needle by a suspected overdose patient at Kensington hospital, police said

A 39-year-old man being treated for a possible drug overdose Wednesday afternoon at a hospital in the city’s Kensington section stabbed a nurse and a security guard with a hypodermic needle, knocked another nurse unconscious, and assaulted another security guard, police said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police were called to Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal Campus on the 100 block of East Lehigh Avenue and arrested the man, who now faces charges of assault and recklessly endangering other people, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

While he was being treated in the hospital’s emergency room, the man allegedly took a needle from a nurse who was treating him and stabbed her in the arm, then stabbed a security guard in the arm, Small said.

The man then allegedly elbowed a second nurse, knocking her unconscious, and assaulted another security guard with punches, Small said.

All four victims were reported in stable condition.